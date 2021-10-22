Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,854 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE F opened at $16.55 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.94.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.