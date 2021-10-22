FortKnoxster (FKX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.84 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $21.16 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded up 131.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00210974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00103368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010926 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

