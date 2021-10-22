Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 268,109 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $7,201,407.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 48,164 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $1,271,529.60.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 76,714 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $1,941,631.34.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $2,593,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $2,642,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $4,644,203.82.

On Monday, August 23rd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $2,766,374.88.

On Friday, August 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.29. 1,143,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,363. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLBY shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

