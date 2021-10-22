Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.03. 48,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,988,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 122,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

