Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $109.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $114.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FBHS. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.07.

FBHS stock opened at $95.99 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

