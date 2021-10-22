Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688,209 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 66,853 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.16% of Fossil Group worth $38,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1,030.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,471 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOSL opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $628.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

