FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

FOX stock opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. FOX has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $3,713,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FOX by 1.2% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FOX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in FOX by 2.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 4.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

