Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 612,815 shares.The stock last traded at $140.06 and had previously closed at $140.87.

Several analysts have commented on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.62 and a 200-day moving average of $144.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,763 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,028,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,174 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,166,000 after purchasing an additional 72,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.