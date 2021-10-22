Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 537,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,003,000 after purchasing an additional 177,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

NYSE:URI opened at $365.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.25 and a 52 week high of $369.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

