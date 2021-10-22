Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR opened at $86.74 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.58.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

