Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,060,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after buying an additional 290,957 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,414,000 after buying an additional 114,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,493,000 after acquiring an additional 73,796 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,562,000 after purchasing an additional 123,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $119.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

