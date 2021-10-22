Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 53.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,427 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $90.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 240.52% and a negative net margin of 79.64%. The business had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

