Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,006,000 after acquiring an additional 57,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after acquiring an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after acquiring an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.40.

Shares of PH stock opened at $299.20 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.03 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

