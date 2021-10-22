Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $5.73 Million Investment in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of Endava as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.89.

NYSE DAVA opened at $149.44 on Friday. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

