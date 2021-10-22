Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 13,758 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 37.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 331,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 90,034 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,231,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 62,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after buying an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,887,000 after acquiring an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

