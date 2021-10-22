Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 213,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,217,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 49.4% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 199,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.08. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

