Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.57. 2,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,144. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,690,334. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

