Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.44. 88,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $154.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.58 and its 200-day moving average is $218.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $232.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

