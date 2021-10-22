Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 3,747 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,256 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,577 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in HP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $348,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 620,840 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. 193,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,723,965. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

