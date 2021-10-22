frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,149,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.34% of frontdoor worth $57,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in frontdoor by 24.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in frontdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in frontdoor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in frontdoor by 45.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

frontdoor

Several brokerages recently commented on FTDR. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

frontdoor stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

