Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires 390 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 45.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after acquiring an additional 277,045 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 46,180 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.27.

Shares of CMI opened at $240.71 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

