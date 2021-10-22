Frontier Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in YETI in the first quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in YETI by 100.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 80,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,818,000 after acquiring an additional 110,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in YETI by 22.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after acquiring an additional 223,250 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on YETI. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.53.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,908.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,641. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI opened at $92.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.39. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

