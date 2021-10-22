Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys 453 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,026 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $816,765,000 after buying an additional 301,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $77.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

