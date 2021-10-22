Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $676,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.13.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $894.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $749.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $885.07 billion, a PE ratio of 465.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

