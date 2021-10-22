Frontier Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $64.08 and a one year high of $92.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.24.

