FunFair (FUN) Price Hits $0.0471 on Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00046583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00103945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00195360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010561 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.