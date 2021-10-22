Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last Week

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and approximately $387,850.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0897 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00073482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00108659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,529.85 or 0.99659702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.00 or 0.06491970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00022427 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

