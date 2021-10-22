FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Issued By Oppenheimer

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dover in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $169.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $176.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

