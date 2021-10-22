FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

