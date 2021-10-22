FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $65.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $65.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.76.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $569.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total value of $30,003,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 937,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,546,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

