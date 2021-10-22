FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Issued By William Blair

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Iridium Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). William Blair also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IRDM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.26 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.