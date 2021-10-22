FY2021 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Issued By National Bank Financial

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KNT. National Bankshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.75 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.21.

KNT stock opened at C$6.98 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 47.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.52 million.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.