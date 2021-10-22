FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.57. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of APO stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after buying an additional 3,704,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,435,000 after buying an additional 244,179 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,281,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,980,679 shares of company stock worth $124,296,436 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

