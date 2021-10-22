FY2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Boosted by Wedbush

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $19.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.49. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.56.

Biogen stock opened at $270.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

