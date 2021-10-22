FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cambridge Bancorp Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will post earnings of $7.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CATC. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

CATC stock opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.97. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.