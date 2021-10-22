FY2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRK. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

NYSE:CRK opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,585,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,257,000 after acquiring an additional 176,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 139.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 19.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 616,722 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $23,945,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

