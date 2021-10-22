FY2021 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Lifted by Truist Securiti

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NYSE FBK opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 475,449 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,286,000 after acquiring an additional 214,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,431,000 after acquiring an additional 204,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after acquiring an additional 185,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after acquiring an additional 176,926 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.