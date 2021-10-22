FY2021 EPS Estimates for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Increased by KeyCorp

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WEC Energy Group in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WEC. Argus raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of WEC opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.