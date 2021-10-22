FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Issued By KeyCorp

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

BRY stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $795.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Berry by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 1,387.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Berry in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

