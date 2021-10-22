FY2022 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $8.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAN. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $103.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.90.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,133,000 after acquiring an additional 64,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,767,000 after acquiring an additional 117,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after acquiring an additional 148,832 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

