FY2022 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $14.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.28.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.30.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $445.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $456.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $440.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.