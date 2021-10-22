FY2022 EPS Estimates for Washington Federal, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Washington Federal in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $36.22 on Thursday. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

