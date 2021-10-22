FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $4.64 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

NYSE ST traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,840. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $21,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 259,937 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth $5,650,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

