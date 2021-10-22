FY2024 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Cut by Analyst

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $25.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $26.07. Oppenheimer has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $270.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day moving average is $312.69. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.84 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

