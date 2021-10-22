Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Webster Financial by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WBS opened at $57.46 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

