Gabelli Funds LLC Has $992,000 Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $440,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $65.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.