Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Clovis Oncology worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLVS. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $518.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

