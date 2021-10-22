Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 113.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TNL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $53.46 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

