Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 133,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the second quarter worth about $4,915,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the second quarter worth about $1,903,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the second quarter worth about $491,000.

NASDAQ:MCAFU opened at $10.19 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10.

