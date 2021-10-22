Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

GLPEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of GLPEY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 64,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,521. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is -633.33%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

